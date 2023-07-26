Arabella Ochiltree Bancroft Cann, wife of former Monroe mayor, dead at 93

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Arabella Ochiltree Bancroft Cann, wife of former mayor of Monroe Lt. Colonel W. Derwood Cann, Jr., died on Monday, July 24, at her home.

Cann was born on September 15, 1929, in Monroe. She went to Georgia Tucker Elementary School and Ouachita Parish High School. She spent her college years at Louisiana State University.

“Mrs. Cann was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother that loved her family and cherished the memories of a life well lived,” reads Cann’s obituary. “She was a stockholder of Bancroft Bag, Inc. and grateful for its accomplishments and contributions to the community over the last one hundred years of operation.”

Funeral services will be at the Chapel Mausoleum, Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetary on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m.

