Zoo Buddy: Bobcats!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Pawnee and Shawnee! They’re bobcats at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says bobcats are native to North America and these two were found in Northeast Louisiana when a developer was clearing his property. When the mom didn’t come back for them, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the zoo got involved to give them a proper home.

Pawnee and Shawnee are roughly 15 months old now, but we first met them when they were about a month old.

“We’ve hand raised them since they were 10 days old. They’re amazing animals,” says Taylor. “You can see them in the wild here in Louisiana. A lot of people do see them when they’re deer hunting. They’re pretty nocturnal, but you will see them sometimes in the daytime, in the early morning, or in the late afternoon. They are little predators - when it comes to birds and rodents and any kind of small domestic animals. You always want to watch your pets in the rural and the urban areas when it comes to the bobcats because bobcats are actually starting to come into a little bit more of the urban areas.”

Taylor says their bobtails can be about 6 to 8 inches long and they usually have a pattern but not all of them do.

“These guys can leap over 13 feet and can jump from the ground right to your shoulders easily. Now, do I recommend them as a pet? No,” explains Taylor. “If you come here and you see us in the exhibit with them, we’ve got them conditioned where we can work with them. It is illegal to have them as pets.”

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and so is the splash pad during the hot summer months (weather permitting).

You can learn more about the zoo by visiting their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.