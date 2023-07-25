Xavier Woods’ Homecoming

Woods played for West Monroe from 2010-2013
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe Rebel and Louisiana Tech Bulldog safety, Xavier Woods, is living out his dream in the NFL. Woods now enters his seventh season with the Carolina Panthers after stops with the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. Woods recently had a chance to stop by his old stomping grounds to give back to his community with a youth camp.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.
Monroe man charged with second-degree murder for February shooting
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Hot Weather All This Week
Alphine
Ruston retirement home receives $10k donation from Louisiana Tech

Latest News

Spartan Adventure Park
ULM Football Hosts “Meet and Greet” at Spartan Adventure Park
Spartan Adventure Park
ULM Football Players Host "Meet and Great" at Spartan Adventure Park
second annual clinic
Louisiana Tech Football Hosts Second Annual Women’s Clinic
second annual clinic
Louisiana Tech Football Hosts Second Annual Women's Clinic