Xavier Woods’ Homecoming
Woods played for West Monroe from 2010-2013
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe Rebel and Louisiana Tech Bulldog safety, Xavier Woods, is living out his dream in the NFL. Woods now enters his seventh season with the Carolina Panthers after stops with the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. Woods recently had a chance to stop by his old stomping grounds to give back to his community with a youth camp.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.