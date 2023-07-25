Upcoming announcement for 2023 NELA Celtic Festival
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Thursday, July 27 the City of West Monroe and Kiroli Foundation will make a special announcement about the 2023 Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival.
The announcement will be held at Lazarre Park at 9:30 a.m.
New details about the upcoming festival are expected to be revealed.
We will keep you informed as we get more information.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.