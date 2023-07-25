Tallulah residents seek answers after receiving high water bills

TALLUAH, La. (KNOE) - Tallulah residents have recently received their water bills, and they’re not happy with how the bills have increased.

They received their bills in the mail Monday and some were shocked at the amount owed. Gloria Owens Hayden, a resident of Tallulah, says her bill went from $90 to nearly $155. She wants each case to be evaluated fairly by the city of Tallulah.

“All I want is some clarity about my water, and you’re talking about coming to check with my water? There are thousands of people, hundreds of people here that have had water bills. Don’t just come here and look at my line. Are you going to look at every line in Tallulah, every water bill,” said Hayden.

Hayden presented three copies of letters to the city of Tallulah Tuesday morning requesting a solution concerning the bills and monies received from COVID funding.

“Let us stop the bickering. Let us get together as a community since we own the water company. It is ours. Let us do what we can do to fix the issues,” said Hayden.

City officials were not available to comment on Hayden’s specific concerns. As of Tuesday, the agenda for Thursday’s city council meeting in Tallulah is not complete. According to the city, it’s addressing water issues through a $7.8 million dollar water plant rehab project.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.