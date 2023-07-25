In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal

Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints were hit with a “blast from the past” Tuesday (July 25) morning.

In a surprising move, the Saints announced on social media that they signed Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old five-time Pro Bowl tight end returns to New Orleans after one year of being out of football. He last played with the Saints in 2014. Graham most recently played for the Chicago Bears in the 2020-21 season after stops in Seattle and Green Bay.

RELATED COVERAGE Saints sign former Pro Bowl guard and NOLA native Trai Turner to one-year deal

In 2021, Graham pulled in 167 rec. yards on 14 catches with three scored touchdowns for Chicago.

Graham was considered a “project” player when drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played for the Hurricanes for one season after four seasons playing power forward for the school’s basketball program. The Saints took a chance on him due to his exceptional athletic ability inside a 6′7 frame, and his skills successfully transferred to the highest stages of professional football.

With future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees at quarterback, he and Graham formed one of the most dominant duos in the NFL.

Graham’s best season in New Orleans came in 2011 totaling 1,310 rec. yards, 99 catches, and 11 scored touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Disabled tractor trailer causes lane congestion on I-20

Latest News

Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack
Childhood buddies continue friendship in the NFL.
Local NFL players stay connected to community and each other
Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints...
New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home
Former New Orleans Saints and Hall of fame player Rickey Jackson watches teams play during the...
Saints Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson becomes college graduate at age 65