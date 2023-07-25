The Ruston Sports Complex will host the 2023 DYB World Series

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The DYB World Series will take place at the Ruston Sports Complex from July 27 to August ninth.

58 teams from across Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina will compete in six tournaments in both the Division I and II levels.

Amanda Carrier, The Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO, is looking forward to hosting such a big event.

“Our office has been working with our hotels, restaurants and attractions to prepare everyone for this event,” said Carrier. “We look forward to hosting these teams and their fans over the next two weeks. We know our community will come together, as always, to show support and hospitality.”

The Division II tournaments will take place first from July 27 to August first with the Division II “O” Zone bracket, the AAA bracket, and the Majors bracket.

The Division I tournaments will take place from August fourth to August ninth with the Division I “O” Zone bracket, the AAA bracket, and the Majors bracket.

The public is welcome to attend. Tournament passes are $30. Daily tickets are $10. Admission is free for kids age six and under.

For more information, visit The Ruston Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website.

