Ruston gets $4.8 million towards construction of new substation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, July 24, United States Senator Bill Cassidy announced that he secured $71.4 million in annual appropriations bills. The money is being divided among several projects across the state.

The city of Ruston will get $4.8 million allocated for the construction of a sixth substation for the cities’ electrical distribution system.

The Public Utilities Manager for the city of Ruston, Andrew Halbrook, says the money will help the city meet its growing demand for electricity.

“This will add the capacity that we need. Ruston is growing, the university is growing, so we need additional capacity in our electrical distribution system to make our system more reliable,” Halbrook said.

Ruston Mayor, Ronny Walker said the new 10 to 12 million dollar substation will mainly serve Louisiana Tech, which means their electrical needs won’t be pulling from the existing substations around the city.

“What were trying to do is prepare the city of Ruston for the next 20, 30 years from an electrical needs standpoint. So therefore, we’re upgrading all of our system as far as lines and substations,” Walker said.

Halbrook says Louisiana Tech currently generates about two-thirds of the energy needed to run the campus, but the school is getting out of the power generation business.

“This will allow the city of Ruston to supplement all of the energy and provide all the energy that the university needs for them to operate on a daily basis,” said Halbrook.

Halbrook explains that the new addition is necessary for Ruston to keep up with its growing population. He said it wouldn’t be realistic without Cassidy’s contribution.

“Right now the university is continuing to grow, Ruston is continuing to grow, we have a number of commercial investments as well as residential investments coming to Ruston, we would have to make some very hard choices in the next 5-10 years if we weren’t able to fully support the growth and the electrical needs that that growth is going to bring,” Halbrook said.

Halbrook says he anticipates all elements of the project to be completed by the end of 2026.

