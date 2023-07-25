Researchers suggest lengthening hurricane season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Climatologist and LSU professor, Barry Keim along with other researchers, have been studying patterns of tropical storms and hurricanes from 1851 until now. When focusing on the data from satellites, they found that hurricane season is lasting longer than expected.

“From 1970 on‚ we should have a pretty good record. And we’re still finding trends in the data whereby hurricane seasons do seem to be getting longer and longer, and mostly on the front end more so than the back end,” Keim said.

Keim is suggesting the hurricane center reconsiders its official hurricane season start and end dates in order for people to prepare.

As for why this is happening, Keim says it could be a combination of things.

“We know our data sets are getting better and better at detecting the storms…and is it that or is it the climate? Or is it both? I say it’s probably a combination of both,” said Keim.

“Clearly the global temperatures are going up and up. I mean there is a definite pattern there for about the last 40 years or so. And is that having an impact on hurricane season? Probably.”

KNOE 8 News Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter says the surface temperatures of the ocean have to be 80 degrees or higher to support a tropical storm or hurricane. Those surface temperatures also contribute to a storm’s impact.

“Well typically when we have warm sea surface temperatures, that helps add fuel to those storms so the warmer the sea surface temperatures the stronger the hurricanes are, the stronger the tropical storms are,” Walter said.

Walter said if one of those storms hits land, there could be a lot more flooding. Both he and Keim said the suggestion to change the dates of hurricane season will only help people be ready.

“It’s just smarter to wrap our heads around the fact that we’re in that period of vulnerability and need to be on our A-game,” said Keim.

Keim said even though the storms outside of the hurricane season dates are relatively weak, it’s important for people to have a plan in place.

