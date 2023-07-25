Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell announces retirement

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell announced on Tuesday, July 25 that he will retire on June 30, 2024, and will not seek re-election come the October primaries later this year.

Russell has served for 39 years in law enforcement with OPSO and spent 11 of those years as sheriff.

During nearly four decades of work with OPSO, Russell has served in many different positions and accomplished a notable amount of change for not only the sheriff’s office but also the Ouachita Parish community.

Starting out at the Ouachita Correctional Center working under Sheriff Laymon Godwin, Russell served in the patrol division before being promoted to corporal as a field training officer. In the years that followed, Russell also worked as a patrol officer for the West Monroe Police Department and the Farmerville Police Department.

Russell took on great responsibility while working under Ouachita Parish Sheriff Richard Fewell as he was promoted to the rank of major. His responsibilities included the Uniform Patrol Division, communications, training, SCAT, truancy, and the DARE program.

In 2007, Russell was promoted to OPSO chief deputy where he served until his election as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff in October of 2011. He was sworn in as sheriff on July 1, 2012.

As sheriff, Russell has an extensive list of accomplishments.

“The creation of the Women’s Transitional Work Program and locating both the Women’s and Men’s Transitional Work Programs at the Ouachita Correctional Center during Russell’s time as sheriff has provided income and stabilized the jail fund,” said Glenn Springfield, OPSO’s public information officer.

Russell also oversaw the construction of the North Delta Regional Training Academy and formed the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit, which is made up of investigators from multiple sheriff’s offices in the Northeast Louisiana region. The unit is responsible for conducting third-party investigations of officer-involved shootings as well as in-custody deaths.

Upgrades and investments made under Russell’s leadership include upgrading the electronic field reporting system, a new jail reporting system, a new communications system, a new SWAT Bearcat vehicle, a new river patrol boat, and an emergency Gatortail boat.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for the people of Ouachita Parish during my time as sheriff,” Russell said. “We could not have done so much for this community without the efforts of the men and women of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department.”

As part of his announcement of retirement, Russell endorsed a candidate to fill the Ouachita Parish Sheriff position.

“Marc Mashaw has been in the leadership position as the chief deputy during the implementation of our improvements and accomplishments,” Russell said. “Chief Mashaw has an outstanding law enforcement career of over 34 years and has been our chief deputy for 11 years, and he has the experience needed to be the sheriff of Ouachita Parish, so I will be supporting him for that position.”

The election for a new Ouachita Parish sheriff will be part of the Gubernatorial Primary on October 14, 2023. In-person and mail registration cuts off on September 13, 2023. The deadline to register to vote in this election via the Geaux Vote website is September 23, 2023.

Visit the Geaux Vote website for more voting dates, resources and information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.