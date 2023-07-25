Multi-agency drug operation investigation leads to the arrest of a mother and son

The drug paraphernalia and drugs seized in the arrest.
The drug paraphernalia and drugs seized in the arrest.(Source: The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Thursday, July 20 in Ridgecrest, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Louisiana State Police, and Vidalia Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 51-year-old Larry Frederick Jackson Jr. and his 69-year-old mother Patsy Norris Jackson without incident.

According to the CPSO, in November of 2022, an investigation began due to suspected illegal drug activity involving the mother and son duo.

On July 20, 2023, authorities executed a search warrant. They discovered the following: drug packaging materials, scales, approximately twenty-one hundred dollars in cash, 3 Teva-74 Zolpidem pills, 18 Suboxone pills, 26.6 grams of Marijuana, and 28.8 grams of Amphetamines.

Larry was charged with the following: possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV drugs, manufacture, and distribution of schedule II drugs.

Patsy was charged with the following: possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III drugs with intent to distribute, and possession of schedule IV drugs.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Louisiana State Police and the Vidalia Police Department for assisting them in the investigation and arrests.

