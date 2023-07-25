Ledecky wins gold at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Phelps

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Katie Ledecky won the gold medal in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle in dominating fashion at the swimming world championships on a day that saw fellow American Ryan Murphy triumph in the men’s 100 backstroke.

Ledecky led throughout her race Tuesday to win in 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds. The victory was her 15th individual title at the world championships, equaling the mark set by Michael Phelps.

Ledecky smashed the field in an event she has not lost at the worlds or Olympics in more than a decade. Her fifth victory in the 1,500 tied the record for the most wins at the worlds in a single event.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella finished 17 seconds behind Ledecky in 15:43.31, with Li Bingjie of China third in 15:45.71.

Ledecky will compete in the 800 on Saturday as she seeks to become the only person to win six titles at the worlds in the same event.

Murphy overtook world-record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy in the final 20 meters of the 100 backstroke to narrowly prevail in 52.22. Ceccon took silver in 52.27 with Hunter Armstrong of the U.S. third in 52.58.

Murphy will be the favorite in the 200 back later in the worlds.

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania captured the gold in the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:04.62, ahead of Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa and third-place Lydia Jacoby of the U.S.

Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the women’s 100 backstroke in 57.53, edging Regan Smith of the United States by 0.25, and her compatriot Katharine Berkoff who took third in 58.25.

Matthew Richards and Tom Dean of Britain finished 1-2 in the men’s 200 freestyle in a big upset, with Hwang Sunwoo of South Korea taking third place.

David Popovici of Romania, the world champion last year, was seen as the favorite entering the race and led until fading in the final 15 meters when Richards, Dean and Hwang all swept past to deny fourth-place Popovici a place on the podium.

Richards won the gold in 1:44.30.

