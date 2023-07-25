KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: The Heat Continues

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon & Meteorologist Abby Ezell
By DeVonte' Dixon and Abby Ezell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heat is going to be the main concern of the forecast over the next few days as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s to low 100s. This is all due in part to a ridge of high-pressure building into the area providing no relief from the heat. Dew points will be lower allowing for feels-like conditions to be closer to actual air temperatures. It is important though as heat advisory conditions will not be met for a few days to still practice heat safety to limit heat-related illnesses.

Today: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected. Low temperatures in the mid-70s for a little bit of a warm-up.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the upper 90s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the upper 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

