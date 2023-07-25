The Chennault Aviation Park Grand Opening to take place on Wednesday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Chennault Aviation Park will be held at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum on July 26 at 11 a.m.

According to the CAMM, the park will feature four fully restored aircrafts. More will come at a later time.

The public is welcome to attend. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

