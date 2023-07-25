Caldwell Parish business owner raises money for local teenager’s funeral

The fundraiser will be July 30th at Mad Jacks Restaurant in Columbine, La. from 9-5 p.m.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Duane Crews is hosting a fundraiser in honor of 17 year-old Jamare Simmons.

According to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s office, he died in an accidental shooting while playing with a gun on Wednesday, July 19. Crews said Jamare was a good kid, who played football with his son, and he wants to help by raising money for the funeral.

The fundraiser is July 30th at Mad Jacks restaurant in Columbia from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tallulah Water Bills
Tallulah residents seek answers after receiving high water bills
Researchers suggest lengthening hurricane season
