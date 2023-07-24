West Monroe Recycling Center to host Senior Adult Recycling Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Recycling Center is hosting a “Senior Adult Recycling Day” on July 26 from 10-12 p.m.

The goal of the event is to educate senior adults about the positive impact that recycling has on the environment. The event will teach attendees recycling practices and will feature on-site demonstrations.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact the West Monroe Recycling Center at 318-396-2600.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.