West Monroe hosts Paso Fino Horse Association ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ region show

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Paso Fino Horse Association “Let the Good Times Roll” combined region show was held at the Ike Hamilton Center Sunday, July 23. Three different divisions performed along with specialty classes that included kids performing, as well as adults.

Michael Hoo, the President of the Southwest Paso Fino Horse Association, said he was really excited to have Super Prize Sunday. Hoo says they give out prizes such as blankets that are craft mache paper flowers in Mardi Gras typical colors.

“Paso Fino horses are demonstrating their different gaits that they have,” Londono said.

Londono said she was excited to be back in Monroe which she described as having an amazing community with great amenities.

