ULM and VCOM hosted the 2023 Bayou Discovery STEAM Camp

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Museum of Natural History and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) partnered together to host the 2023 Bayou Discovery STEAM Camp.

The camp was held in Hanna Hall inside the ULM Museum of Natural History. This year’s theme was “Marvels of the Human Body.”

Fourth and fifth grade students participated in five days of fun science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) activities presented to them by faculty and staff members of ULM and VCOM.

Co-director of the camp and Director of the ULM Museum of Natural History, Dr. Kim Marie Tolson, believes that the camp is important for young students.

“We wanted to expose them to a variety of science disciplines that many had never heard of and present the activities in a manner that was encouraging and free from the constraints of a regular classroom,” said Tolson.

Dr. Mark A. Sanders, the Dean of VCOM-Louisiana, is proud of VCOM’s involvement with the program.

“The ULM faculty, students, and staff have created a wonderful program, and VCOM is proud to partner with and further develop this STEAM camp... One day, we hope to see these STEAM camp participants as physicians, nurses, microbiologists, pharmacists, or related scientific professionals.” said Sanders.

For more information about the ULM Museum of Natural History and VCOM-Louisiana, visit there website.

