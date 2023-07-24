Monroe city and Ouachita Parish officials address Hadley Sewer Gravity Repair Project

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Monroe city, Ouachita Parish and state officials met in the Ollie Burns Branch Library parking lot Monday morning to address previous sewer line damages.

State and city crews are working to repair sewer lines along Highway 165 South in Monroe. It’s all part of the Hadley Sewer Gravity Repair Project, which the city broke ground on back in Feb. 2023.

Monroe city councilwoman of District 5, Kema Dawson, spoke about how these repairs will impact more than one area.

“And this is not only going to impact District 5,” said Dawson. “But it’s going to affect the city of Richwood, more of the city of Monroe going down to north Monroe as well as parts of the parish of Ouachita.”

According to Monroe city engineer, C. Morgan McCallister, the sewer lines are 40 plus years old. Monroe mayor, Friday Ellis, says the repairs of the sewer lines have a lot to do with attraction and retention of businesses in the area.

“If we don’t have the capacity on our sewer lines, we can’t provide will serve letters for quality housing,” said Ellis. “We can’t serve will serve letters to prospective businesses that come here for manufacturing that have a heavy need for water.”

City officials say Sept. 2023 is the target completion date for the $3.3 million sewer repair project.

