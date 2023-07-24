Louisiana DOTD announces road closure extension in Caldwell Parish

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Department of Transportation announced on July 24, 2023, that the closure of La 506 in Caldwell Parish has been extended.

La 506 is closed 6.4 west to the west of US 165 to the intersection of Hooterville Rd. according to the DOTD.

The closure of La 506 began in January 2019 to allow for the removal and construction of six bridges. The closure has been extended several times since then. Now the DOTD says the closure is extended until March 22, 2024.

The DOTD says vehicles must detour using US 165 to La 127 to Hooterville Rd.

For more information on this closure, call (318)-412-3000 or visit the DOTD’s website.

