KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Heating Back Up

Happy Monday! We’re in for another hot and humid week. Highs today are expected to reach into the mid to upper 90s under abundant sunshine. It’s a great day to take a dip in the pool. Temperatures cool overnight into the lower 70s. Tuesday will be similar, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 90s.

The area of high pressure will continue to build across the region. As a result, highs hover in the upper 90s through early next week. We’ll also see a slight uptick in humidity levels. Triple digit feels like temperatures return Wednesday. Remember to stay cool and hydrated!

