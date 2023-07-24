KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Heating Back Up

with Meteorologist Abby Ezell & Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist Abby Ezell
By Abby Ezell and DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! We’re in for another hot and humid week. Highs today are expected to reach into the mid to upper 90s under abundant sunshine. It’s a great day to take a dip in the pool. Temperatures cool overnight into the lower 70s. Tuesday will be similar, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 90s.

The area of high pressure will continue to build across the region. As a result, highs hover in the upper 90s through early next week. We’ll also see a slight uptick in humidity levels. Triple digit feels like temperatures return Wednesday. Remember to stay cool and hydrated!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.
Monroe man charged with second-degree murder for February shooting
Alphine
Ruston retirement home receives $10k donation from Louisiana Tech
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell