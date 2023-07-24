KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Hot Weather All This Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It will be a hot next 7 days with temperatures well into the 90s. Get ready for the heat, with a touch of humidity.

Tonight, expected a mostly clear sky with calm wind and temperatures down to the low 70s, seasonal for this time of year.

Tuesday will bring temperatures reaching to the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. Wind will be light from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday will bring more heat and sunshine to the region with temperatures reaching to the upper 90s once again and mostly sunny conditions expected.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach to near 100 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will reach to the upper 90s.

Saturday will be yet another hot day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will reach to 100 degrees.

Monday will be hot as well. Temperatures will reach to the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

