Feed Your Soul: SheBrews Coffee Co.

Crossett, Ar. (KNOE) -If you are close to Crossett, Arkansas, don’t stay on the outskirts of town. You’ll miss some great places. One of those is Shebrews Coffee Shop.

The flavors and concepts owner Jennifer Walker and her staff come up with are anything but simple. The menu offers a lot for those looking for different options.

“We have a couple of Panini presses and a hot plate. You know, if we had a big kitchen, I might conquer the world,” said Walker.

They have soups, like the tomato basil soup, and sandwiches, like the Crossett Cuban Panini. And it is all tasty.

The rolled Ice Cream is a fun summer treat at SheBrews Coffee Co. (KNOE)

Shebrews Coffee Company at 208 Pine Street in Crossett, Ar. will make you feel like a part of the community that will feed your soul.

The Bumblebee is a interesting twist on a specialty coffee drink at SheBrews Coffee Co. (KNOE)

