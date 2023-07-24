Disabled tractor trailer causes lane congestion on I-20

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Traffic says all lanes are now open on I-20 although there is still some congestion.

A disabled tractor-trailer has caused congestion on Interstate 20 East according to a Twitter post by Monroe Traffic.

The congestion is on I-20 East before La 3249 (Well Rd.) The post says congestion has reached four miles while the lanes were blocked by the trailer.

BBB: Car warranty scams
