Disabled tractor trailer causes lane congestion on I-20
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Traffic says all lanes are now open on I-20 although there is still some congestion.
A disabled tractor-trailer has caused congestion on Interstate 20 East according to a Twitter post by Monroe Traffic.
The congestion is on I-20 East before La 3249 (Well Rd.) The post says congestion has reached four miles while the lanes were blocked by the trailer.
