Disabled tractor trailer causes lane congestion on I-20

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Traffic says all lanes are now open on I-20 although there is still some congestion.

A disabled tractor-trailer has caused congestion on Interstate 20 East according to a Twitter post by Monroe Traffic.

The congestion is on I-20 East before La 3249 (Well Rd.) The post says congestion has reached four miles while the lanes were blocked by the trailer.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.