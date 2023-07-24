Company files lawsuit against city of Jackson over lease termination at Metrocenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is now facing a lawsuit as Retro Metro, LLC accuses the city of breaching a contract. On July 18, the city council voted to terminate its lease with the company.

When the city signed its lease with the company back in 2011, it was for a 20-year agreement. Retro Metro purchased a portion of the Metrocenter Mall.

The city of Jackson had been using the space for offices and work purposes. It’s where the Jackson Police Department’s Precinct 2 was housed.

Now city leaders have voted not only to end their lease agreement with the company but also to vacate the facility.

In a lawsuit filed by attorneys representing Retro Metro, they state that the company is being “threatened with further, immediate, and irreparable harm.”

They’re asking for a judge to issue a ruling that would keep this lease in effect. The city council’s vote comes as multiple workers complain about poor working conditions.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, workers said they are dealing with issues such as mold and rats inside the building, no AC, and bad road conditions coming to and from work.

Council members who voted in favor of terminating the lease also expressed that they feel the company is not providing a safe environment for employees.

However, according to the lease agreement sent by the company, “except as otherwise expressly provided herein, Landlord shall not be required to make any repairs to or maintain the premises.”

The lawsuit goes on to say, “The tenant shall keep the Premises in good, clean, and habitable condition and shall, at its sole cost and expense, keep the Premises free of insects, rodents, vermin, and other pests and make all needed repairs and replacements.”

The men who own the building said they’ve done everything they could to fix these issues and believe the city bears some of the blame and responsibility.

They maintain the stance that the “lease may not be altered, changed, or amended, except by an instrument in writing signed by both parties.”

In the lawsuit, Retro Metro is also asking for a judge to require the city to pay its attorney and court costs.

When it comes to the office spaces that were located inside the mall, following this vote by the council to terminate the lease, human resources, the clinic, and parks and recreation will now be moved to 633 State Street.

At this time there’s no word on where JPD’s Precinct 2 will be located.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.