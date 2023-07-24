BBB: Car warranty scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A scam is going around threatening millions of consumers. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on July 24 to explain the scam and help prevent people from becoming a victim.

Deal says the Federal Trade Commission recently cracked down on car warranty scams after a Florida-based group scammed millions of dollars out of people by offering them coverages they cannot provide. They found the American Vehicle Protection Corporation guilty of violating telemarketing sales rules.

She says the Corporation claims to offer bumper-to-bumper coverage on vehicles that may or may not be covered. She also says they claim to be the manufacturer and say they offer full refunds, which Deal says is false.

To avoid becoming a victim, Deal says to visit the BBB website and search the scam to see if other consumers have been scammed and have posted information about it.

