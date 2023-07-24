2023 Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With school starting soon, there are many back-to-school events taking place around the ArkLaMiss.

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Back to School 2023

Read below for a list of events:

Madison Parish

  • Friday, August 4
    • Back to School Bash at Tallulah Elementary School, 5-7 p.m.

Morehouse Parish

  • Saturday, August 5
    • Back to School Health Fair at Bastrop Municipal Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • School supplies giveaway, backpack giveaway and healthcare information

Ouachita Parish

  • Saturday, August 26
    • Back to School Bash at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
      • Backpack giveaway, school supply giveaway, food and jumpers

Union County

  • Saturday, August 3
    • Back to School Bash at Junction City Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Book Fair, dunking booth, waterslides and food

Don’t forget to submit any back-to-school photos or videos using the album below!

