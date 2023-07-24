2023 Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With school starting soon, there are many back-to-school events taking place around the ArkLaMiss.

Read below for a list of events:

Madison Parish

Friday, August 4 Back to School Bash at Tallulah Elementary School, 5-7 p.m.



Morehouse Parish

Saturday, August 5 Back to School Health Fair at Bastrop Municipal Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. School supplies giveaway, backpack giveaway and healthcare information



Ouachita Parish

Saturday, August 26 Back to School Bash at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Backpack giveaway, school supply giveaway, food and jumpers



Union County

Saturday, August 3 Back to School Bash at Junction City Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Book Fair, dunking booth, waterslides and food



Don’t forget to submit any back-to-school photos or videos using the album below!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.