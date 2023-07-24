2023 Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With school starting soon, there are many back-to-school events taking place around the ArkLaMiss.
Read below for a list of events:
Madison Parish
- Friday, August 4
- Back to School Bash at Tallulah Elementary School, 5-7 p.m.
Morehouse Parish
- Saturday, August 5
- Back to School Health Fair at Bastrop Municipal Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ouachita Parish
- Saturday, August 26
- Back to School Bash at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Union County
- Saturday, August 3
- Back to School Bash at Junction City Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
