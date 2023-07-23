Ruston retirement home receives $10k donation from Louisiana Tech

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials of the Alpine Rehabilitation Center in Ruston have confirmed that the center received a $10,000 donation from Louisiana Tech University. Senior residents also received shirts, hoodies, hats, and scarves.

Wellness Director Amanda Millwood said Barnes & Noble joined the cause and donated to other local retirement homes as well. “A lot of times our residents are overloaded so we are grateful that our residents had the opportunity to receive such a generous donation,” the center said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Generic shooting image
OPSO responds to shooting on Old Sterlington Rd., 1 wounded
Bastrop Police Department in Bastrop, La.
A Bastrop city building is without A.C.
Shooting
Woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder following Bastrop shooting
All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV

Latest News

A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.
Monroe man charged with second-degree murder for February shooting
CA STUDIO
CA Studio brings Mother Goose Production to local libraries
Strauss Youth Center via CIty of Monroe
Strauss Youth Academy partners with NOCCA to showcase NELA students
Bastrop Police Department in Bastrop, La.
A Bastrop city building is without A.C.