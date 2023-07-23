Monroe man charged with second-degree murder for February shooting

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.

Roddrick Bass faces one count of second-degree murder in connection which a shooting that left Ladarius Bradley dead in February of this year. Bass has been brought back to Ouachita Parish.

Anyone with information or tips contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Generic shooting image
OPSO responds to shooting on Old Sterlington Rd., 1 wounded
Bastrop Police Department in Bastrop, La.
A Bastrop city building is without A.C.
Shooting
Woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder following Bastrop shooting
All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV

Latest News

CA STUDIO
CA Studio brings Mother Goose Production to local libraries
Strauss Youth Center via CIty of Monroe
Strauss Youth Academy partners with NOCCA to showcase NELA students
Bastrop Police Department in Bastrop, La.
A Bastrop city building is without A.C.
Classroom
Statewide virtual support group tackles La. teacher retention