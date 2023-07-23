Monroe man charged with second-degree murder for February shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.

Roddrick Bass faces one count of second-degree murder in connection which a shooting that left Ladarius Bradley dead in February of this year. Bass has been brought back to Ouachita Parish.

