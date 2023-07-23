Louisiana Tech Football Hosts Second Annual Women’s Clinic

All proceeds will go to the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team Foundation (D.A.R.T.).
Get an inside look in the second annual women's clinic hosted by Louisiana Tech football
By Megan Murray
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Female Louisiana Tech football fans got into the action with the second annual women’s clinic. Female fans got a facility tour, participate in drills, film study and a photo shoot. They also got to meet Bulldogs Head Coach, Sonny Cumbie, coaching staff members and players.

