Louisiana Tech Football Hosts Second Annual Women’s Clinic
All proceeds will go to the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team Foundation (D.A.R.T.).
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Female Louisiana Tech football fans got into the action with the second annual women’s clinic. Female fans got a facility tour, participate in drills, film study and a photo shoot. They also got to meet Bulldogs Head Coach, Sonny Cumbie, coaching staff members and players.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.