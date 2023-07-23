KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: More Heat this Week

Heat will build across the ArkLaMiss throughout the week, with temperatures once again in upper 90s.

Tonight, expect mostly clear conditions with calm wind and seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will bring warmth and sunshine to the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with mostly sunny conditions and light northeast wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday will bring more warmth and sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine expected.

Wednesday will be another hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine expected.

Thursday will still be a warm day with high temperatures reach the upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 90s.

Saturday will bring partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Sunday will bring more warmth, with temperatures in the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.