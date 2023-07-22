Strauss Youth Academy partners with NOCCA to showcase NELA students

By Anna Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students from the Ark-La-Miss took the stage with professional performers out of New Orleans this week. The Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts worked with the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts in a week-long intensive program.

Students will be taking improvisation classes, vocal lessons with a Juilliard graduate, and dance classes.

SYAA President, Scott Bell, said he is thankful for local students to have these opportunities, and although some may never work in entertainment professionally, workshops like these prepare them for any type of career.

“The whole point of doing something like this is not necessarily to create a person to go on Broadway, television, or movies,” Bell said. “The real point is to give them confidence, to teach them how to be successful, to teach them how to put those things together.”

The workshop concluded on Friday evening, showcasing the 18 students participating. This is one of SYAA’s last summer programs, and they will have auditions for their first fall production in August.

