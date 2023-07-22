Sterlington Little League Softball Prepares for Southwest Regionals

Sterlington has outscored opponents 75 to 1 on their way to regionals
Sterlington Little League softball is making history and they're not done yet.
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington Little League softball team has been making noise on the national level. On Monday, these sluggers will take their cuts against some of the best teams across the nation. Their first test will be on Monday against Colorado at 2 P.M, the game will also be broadcasted on ESPN+. Sterlington is also the first team from Ouachita Parish to represent the state of Louisiana in the Little League World Series.

