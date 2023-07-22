CA Studio brings Mother Goose Production to local libraries

By Anna Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - CA Studio, an independent theater group of Monroe, brought the magic of classic fairy tales back to the children of Northeast Louisiana.

They presented ‘Mother Goose’s Super Silly Summer Show’ Tuesday at the Olly Burn Branch Library of Richwood. The group used games and rhymes to build children’s confidence and team building skills.

Founder and director, Cathy Airhart Webb, says that bringing these productions to children helps create a strong foundation in their learning.

“What I hope it does, is it takes them at the very beginning of their reading career, remind them of things that they have heard before like ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’, or ‘Row Row Row your Boat’, and build on it,” Webb said. “It also takes a story and breaks it down into its component parts.”

This production was funded by the Ouachita Parish Library System. The group has four upcoming performances at various libraries across the parish.

