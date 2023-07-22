A Bastrop city building is without A.C.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A city building in Bastrop, La. has been without air conditioning for the past six weeks.

According to local officials, it is due to a 40-year-old unit that finally gave out.

When asked about this issue, Mayor Betty Alfred-Olive said that it is at the top of her to-do list, but it’s going to cost.

“The actual cost the last time we had it evaluated was two million dollars,” said Mayor Alfred-Olive.

The mayor said that she is prepared to do what it takes to ensure that city workers are comfortable. City Project Manager, Jacob Orrals, was appointed by the mayor to see how to resolve the issue without spending two million dollars.

“... At some point in time we will have to have a replacement, but hopefully we can make it through the summer,” said Orrals.

For the time being, Mayor Alfred-Olive has fans and chillers throughout the building to help keep people cool.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.