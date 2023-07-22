A Bastrop city building is without A.C.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A city building in Bastrop, La. has been without air conditioning for the past six weeks.

According to local officials, it is due to a 40-year-old unit that finally gave out.

When asked about this issue, Mayor Betty Alfred-Olive said that it is at the top of her to-do list, but it’s going to cost.

“The actual cost the last time we had it evaluated was two million dollars,” said Mayor Alfred-Olive.

The mayor said that she is prepared to do what it takes to ensure that city workers are comfortable. City Project Manager, Jacob Orrals, was appointed by the mayor to see how to resolve the issue without spending two million dollars.

“... At some point in time we will have to have a replacement, but hopefully we can make it through the summer,” said Orrals.

For the time being, Mayor Alfred-Olive has fans and chillers throughout the building to help keep people cool.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Generic shooting image
OPSO responds to shooting on Old Sterlington Rd., 1 wounded
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast With Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Slightly Cooler Weekend, Rain Chances Return
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Latest News

Classroom
Statewide virtual support group tackles La. teacher retention
Statewide virtual support group tackles La. teacher retention
Bastrop Building A/C Issue
OMV Breach Update