Woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder following Bastrop shooting

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Gladney Dr. on Jul 19, 2023.

While officers were investigating the incident, they said the suspect from the shooting began firing further down the road. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody and recovered a handgun and fixed-blade tactical knife.

Michell McClure was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of Schedule I narcotics and criminal damage to property.

