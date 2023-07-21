Statewide virtual support group tackles La. teacher retention

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A new teacher-led support group offers educators throughout the state the support they need to be able to get through tough challenges they face in the classroom.

It’s called the New Teacher Experience project - a section of the Affinity Group funded by the Louisiana Department of Education. The state created the group to help tackle teacher retention.

“There is a massive problem keeping educators within their first three years,“ said Molly Rainwater, who leads the Affinity Group. “Something that we have learned through data, questioning, investigation - just visiting with teachers is a lot of them feel like they’re on an island.”

Rainwater says the group is not another professional development session.

“We professional development our teachers to death. This is not another faculty meeting,” said Rainwater. “They tell us what they need help with, and we help them find solutions to the issues that they’re truly having in their classrooms. This is not an open-ended PD where they feel like they’re sitting here, and it does not meet the needs of them specifically.”

The project is housed on Louisiana Tech University’s campus, but they meet once a month virtually. Any teacher in the state who feels they need this support group can apply to the Affinity Group by Aug. 12, 2023. Learn more about the virtual program and how to apply here.

