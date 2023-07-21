From Player to Coach: A Sonny Cumbie Story
Louisiana Tech finished with a 3-9 record in first season under Sonny Cumbie
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech football head coach, Sonny Cumbie, has had an interesting journey on the gridiron before becoming the top dog in Ruston. Sports Director, Aaron Dietrich, details Cumbie’s past and how it has lead him to be the head coach for Louisiana Tech football.
