Outdoor Worker Safety in Summer Heat

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Temperatures are dangerously high across the ArkLaMiss and many workers have to keep doing labor intensive jobs while outdoors.

A group of workers for the city of Monroe were out today and talked about how they try to get as much work done in the morning before the sun gets too unbearable.

“We’ll try and work, get as much done as we can before the sun starts beaming. But then, like after lunch the sun be beaming, some of us be a fool and well go and knock the rest out,” said Douglas Pratt, who works for the city of Monroe.

HR Director, Amanda Walker, said they have morning meetings daily about staying safe while working in this heat. She even mentioned bringing ice pops to crews on site to boost morale during the summer months.

“We wanna work and get the work done and serve the people of our communities really well doing the work that we do. But our people are our biggest asset, they’re the best thing we have to offer to the community so were doing everything we can to make sure they’re taken care of and safe.” Says Walker.

Pratt and his colleague Brandon McCall said they are supplied with plenty of refreshments and are encouraged to take safe measures while working.

“They give us book bags, a water book bag, they give us bottles of water, they give us a case, every truck get a case. They give us Gatorade and they tell us to stop. Like I said they tell us to stop every ten to fifteen minutes and take a little break.” Pratt said.

With such high temperatures its important for everyone outside to stay hydrated and replenish their electrolytes.

