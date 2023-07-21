OPSO responds to shooting on Old Sterlington Rd., 1 wounded

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Jul 20, 2023, around 11 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Old Sterlington Rd. where one victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, whose identity has not been released at this time, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time.

