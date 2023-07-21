Louisiana Alzheimer’s Association wants people to be informed following the death of singer Tony Bennett

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of legendary singer, Tony Bennett, the Louisiana Alzheimer’s Association wants people to be informed of the incurable disease.

According to the LAA, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s dementia. In Louisiana, more than 92,000 people are living with the disease and an estimated 200,000 family members and friends are serving as unpaid caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers numerous amounts of resources for those in need.

For more information, visit their website or call the 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900).

