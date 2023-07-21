KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Slightly Cooler Weekend, Rain Chances Return

A cold front slides through the ArkLaMiss Saturday and ushers in relatively cooler air. As it pushes through the region, a few thundershowers will be possible. The threat for severe weather is low. Temperatures heat back up Sunday into next week as high pressure builds. Rain chances remain low.

Tonight: An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday evening. It’s a partly cloudy night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible late.

Tomorrow: Alongside a cold front, a few thundershowers are on tap in the morning. The shower activity shifts to the south heading into the afternoon. That’s where a few stronger storms will be possible. Nonetheless, it’s a cooler day with highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and humid. Slightly warmer day with highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Hot. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: More sunshine is on tap. Highs top out in the upper 90s. It will be humid with feels-like temperatures reaching the 100 degree mark.

Wednesday:Mostly sunny. Sizzling hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: More heat and humidity. Highs top out in the upper 90s.

