KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Slightly Cooler Weekend, Rain Chances Return

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter & Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast With Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter and DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front slides through the ArkLaMiss Saturday and ushers in relatively cooler air. As it pushes through the region, a few thundershowers will be possible. The threat for severe weather is low. Temperatures heat back up Sunday into next week as high pressure builds. Rain chances remain low.

Tonight: An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday evening. It’s a partly cloudy night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible late.

Tomorrow: Alongside a cold front, a few thundershowers are on tap in the morning. The shower activity shifts to the south heading into the afternoon. That’s where a few stronger storms will be possible. Nonetheless, it’s a cooler day with highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and humid. Slightly warmer day with highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Hot. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: More sunshine is on tap. Highs top out in the upper 90s. It will be humid with feels-like temperatures reaching the 100 degree mark.

Wednesday:Mostly sunny. Sizzling hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: More heat and humidity. Highs top out in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
Road closure announced.
City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure

Latest News

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast With Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast With Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter