Bastrop City Council meeting cancelled for the third time this month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop City Council meeting was cancelled on July 20 for the third time this month due to a lack of quorum.

The first two meetings were cancelled due to not enough alderman being present.

During the meeting on July 20, the mayor and the board of alderman were supposed to discuss a budget. Due to the cancellation of the meeting, a proposed two-dollar an hour raise for the police department and the added funding to raise the number of police shifts from two to four is now on hold.

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive says this could hurt the city because it’s no longer in compliance by the state, meaning they cannot receive state funds.

Board members Darry Green and Angela Moore said they’ve missed the meetings because they’ve been out of town or unavailable.

The full statement from Mayor Alford-Olive is listed below:

“Today, the Bastrop City Council failed again to establish a quorum in order to conduct a meeting for the third time in a month. This meeting, in particular, was the annual budget meeting. Failure to meet and vote on the Budget will result in our City of Bastrop to being unable to participate in grants, and we are now considered by the State to not be in compliance, which means we cannot receive state funding. In the last month, the Bastrop City Council has failed to meet three times and we are now in uncharted territory as the City of Bastrop cannot move forward.

Today’s budget hearing and meeting were advertised in the official journal 15 days ago. The failure to conduct a budget hearing has caused the public to be unable to participate in the budget process as the Charter of our City requires and the law of the State of Louisiana mandate. The budget that was proposed by my Office would have a seen $2.00 an hour pay raise for every position at the police department and funding for four shifts so that our City can once again establish a full time Police Force around the clock 24 hours a day seven days a week. Additionally, on the agenda tonight for the City Council to vote on was an item that my office had put together that could possibly create additional money yearly for the City to give each and every employee of Bastrop wage increases or yearly bonus checks in order to offset increases in the cost of living and to reestablish the City of Bastrop as a competitive employer in the area.

As our City of Bastrop is now in these uncharted waters of operating without a budget and our police continue to earn two dollars less an hour while operating at two shifts when four are needed so badly and the opportunity has been delayed for City of Bastrop employee to see cost of living raises or bonus checks, I ask you the public to please keep our city in your prayers. It has been my pledge since I campaigned for this Office that I will continue to move Our City of Bastrop forward and I intend on doing that each and every day I am in this office; and it was my intent to uphold that pledge the last three meetings in spite of City Council failing to hold a meeting to achieve those goals. God save the State and Our City of Bastrop. I thank you for your support and continued prayers.”

The next meeting has been rescheduled to July 31.

