Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
Road closure announced.
City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure
Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Unsettled Weather for the Weekend

Latest News

Police in Nebraska are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man who...
26-year-old man accused of posing as high school student arrested for sex crimes, police say
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
Dozens of cars were destroyed in the fire.
At least 30 cars damaged in explosive fire at Phoenix propane business
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House