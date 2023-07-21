Adopt a Pet: Meet Cypress!

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Cypress and talk about pet adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Cypress.

Roxanne informed us that Cypress came to the shelter about a year ago, and has been adopted and returned since then. She says she believes she knows what the issue is with Cypress. She says Cypress just needs to be kennel trained and crate trained because when left alone Cypress can get pretty destructive. Smith says Cypress is a good dog, she’s smart, can load into a car, and she’s fixed. If you’re interested in Cypress, she’s up for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Currently, OPAS is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Adopt a Pet: Meet Cypress!
