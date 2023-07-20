Sterlington Sports Complex hosts DBB 15U World Series

Event has an estimated economic impact of over $178,800 for Ouachita Parish
Event has an estimated economic impact of over $178,800 for Ouachita Parish.
By Megan Murray and Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Sports Complex hosted the Opening Ceremony for the 2023 DBB 15U World Series. Sixteen teams from seven states, including NELA’s Sterlington and Mangham, will compete for Friday’s championship. The event has an estimated economic impact of over $178,800 for Ouachita Parish.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Latest News

West Monroe’s two sport star has golden opportunity.
Ace Watch: Hayden Federico
Former Cedar Creek standout will play in fifth and final season.
Anna Larr Roberson returns to Lady Techsters
Butler faces Sean Woodson on August 5th in Nashville.
West Monroe’s Jesse Butler set for second UFC fight
New AD hopes to enhance fan and student athlete experience.
ULM Athletic Director John Hartwell ready to improve football experience