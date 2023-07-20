Sterlington Sports Complex hosts DBB 15U World Series
Event has an estimated economic impact of over $178,800 for Ouachita Parish
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Sports Complex hosted the Opening Ceremony for the 2023 DBB 15U World Series. Sixteen teams from seven states, including NELA’s Sterlington and Mangham, will compete for Friday’s championship. The event has an estimated economic impact of over $178,800 for Ouachita Parish.
