Search underway on the Amite River

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in the Amite River Wednesday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish officials received reports around 5:30 p.m. that the man had gone under while swimming near the Frenchtown Conservation Area.

Divers from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are staging along with rescue teams from other agencies to help with the search.

Officials said they will resume search Thursday morning.

No other details were released at this time.

This is an ongoing story.

