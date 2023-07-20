Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the...
Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wine lovers and pickle lovers, get ready for the first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company’s signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time that Claussen has entered the beverage market in its 150-year history.

What started off as an April Fool’s prank in 2022 turned into reality.

Spritz Society was surprised by the positive reaction and demand from fans after its prank about a pickle-flavored wine.

The cocktail, officially named Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen, is available for sale exclusively online at spritzsociety.com.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
MPD says Jones is wanted for three felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and...
Police asking for public help in locating Monroe man wanted on felony charges
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis

Latest News

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount,...
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will probably create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need
A daughter says her father died after he was crushed by a concrete slab at work. (Source: KETV,...
Man dies after stone slab falls on him at work
Grocery store worker seeks help finding his wedding ring after he may have accidentally bagged it
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.
Google says it’s developing AI tools to help journalists create headlines, stories