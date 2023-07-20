NELA Children’s Museum receives $20K grant from Living Well Foundation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum has received a $20,000 grant from the Living Well Foundation to assist the museum to move to its new facility in Forsythe Park. The Children’s Museum has partnered with multiple educational, health and other organizations over a 25-year period to improve the lives of children and families throughout the region.

“The Foundation is pleased to support the NELA Children’s Museum as it looks to expand and grow to provide more great services and exciting interactions for our area children and youth. We are pleased with the area’s response to this vision and opportunity for our community and look forward to working with all involved to continue the great work of the Museum and their staff and Board,” said Alice M. Prophit, President/CEO of the Living Well Foundation.

Prophit says the Living Well Foundation was created in 2006 through the sale of a local public hospital with the goal of helping improve the quality of health and well-being of those in the community.

“We are fortunate to have organizations like the Living Well Foundation that not only recognize, but also act, to improve the quality of life for our families. This grant award will help to ensure our region’s children have a new and viable children’s museum for generations to come,” said the Children’s Museum Director, Melissa Saye.

For more information about the NELA Children’s Museum, visit their website.

