Medical Innovative Readiness Training is coming to Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Medical Innovative Readiness Training will be held in West Monroe and Monroe for the general public on August fourth through the twelfth.

According to the City of West Monroe’s website, free healthcare including wellness, vision, mental health, and dental will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

The following will be provided: physical health exams, sports school physicals, blood pressure screenings, disease screenings, dental exams, dental fillings, dental extractions, vision screenings, and prescriptions.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8-5 p.m. On Sundays they will be open from 1-5 p.m.

No IDs or appointments are required.

For more information, visit the City of West Monroe’s website.

